Stellantis workers approve strike action by 97.3% over Brampton concerns

A total of 97.3% of Stellantis workers who took part in the Canadian vote authorized Unifor to call a strike if necessary. The result, announced on October 19 after weekend voting, strengthens the union’s position in negotiations covering more than 9,000 employees. Talks remain stalled mainly over the industrial future of Brampton and job protection.

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Stellantis faces strike threat as 97.3% of workers support authorization

The Ontario plant was supposed to build the new Jeep Compass, but Stellantis announced in October 2025 that it would move the program to the United States. That decision triggered a dispute over commitments made to Canadian workers and institutions, which has now intensified with the possibility that Stellantis could sell the plant.

In September, a memorandum involving Roshel, a Canadian armored vehicle manufacturer, emerged in connection with a possible acquisition of the site. Stellantis sees the deal as one way to restart the factory and keep it in productive use. The preliminary agreement still requires several steps before any sale can take place, and Unifor continues to oppose the plan.

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Unifor, led nationally by Lana Payne, is urging the federal government to protect automotive assembly in Brampton. The union formally raised the issue in a letter to Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, pointing to the impact on more than 2,000 workers and hundreds of companies across the supply chain. Unifor argues that a change in activity would struggle to replace the lost automotive production.

The union also wants more information about the role of public authorities in talks with Stellantis and Roshel. Its questions to Ottawa concern any government support for the sale, the contents of the memorandum and the alternatives considered for bringing new work to the plant. Unifor also wants to know how the proposed transaction fits with previous agreements.

The October 17 and 18 vote took place against this backdrop after negotiations began in September. The published percentage reflects support among those who participated, as the statement announcing the result does not provide the total number of voters.

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The authorization also does not mean that a strike has already been called. In its October 19 update, Unifor said several steps still remained before workers could legally walk out, including a request for a so-called No Board report, which neither side had filed at that point.

James Stewart, chair of Unifor’s Stellantis bargaining committee, still believes the two sides can reach an agreement as long as the company honors its commitments to employees. The union considers strike action a last resort, but it rejects any deal that would reduce Stellantis’ manufacturing presence in Canada by abandoning previously promised work.