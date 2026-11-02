The Maserati Trident is moving out of the garage and into real estate

Celebrating its 1926 inception, Modena’s legendary brand marks its 2026 centennial by entering the booming luxury real estate market with Casa Maserati. If your driveway is already occupied by a noisy Italian sports car, why not let your sofa match the stitching on your headrests?

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The core inspiration behind this real estate venture is the concept of Italian Gran Turismo, cleverly reinterpreted for residential environments. The goal is to translate long-distance travel comfort, meticulous craftsmanship, and premium materials into daily living spaces, all wrapped up in classic Italian hospitality. You can say home sweet home entering an understated luxury penthouse designed to remind you of a high-speed sprint down the Autostrada.

Maserati is capitalizing on the global appetite for luxury Branded Residences, targeting wealthy buyers who prioritize prestige, heritage, and high-end services alongside prime architectural real estate. In terms of interior aesthetics, expect sculptural forms, balanced proportions, high-grade materials, and curated lighting paired with sophisticated color palettes.

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Beyond sheer visual flair, the living experience promises to emphasize wellness, culture, and refined social spaces for entertaining, though specific amenities, locations, construction partners, prices, and timelines remain strictly under wraps for now.

Santo Ficili, CEO of both Alfa Romeo and Maserati, frames the move as a strategic expansion beyond automotive boundaries, proving that Italian beauty, authenticity, and obsessive attention to detail can thrive in luxury architecture.

Meanwhile, Chief Marketing Officer Cristiano Fiorio positions Casa Maserati alongside established pillars like Classiche, Corse, and Fuoriserie, aiming to embed the brand directly into customers’ daily lives with the same precision reserved for the GranTurismo model.

Head of Design Klaus Busse even adapted traditional automotive principles to residential living: performance translates to spatial functionality, presence defines unique room character, and provenance anchors everything in authentic Italian heritage and craftsmanship. The Trident is officially selling a complete lifestyle.