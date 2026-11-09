Maserati could unveil soon two concepts for its future SUV and flagship models

Since the Levante ended production in 2024, the Grecale has remained the only SUV in Maserati’s lineup. Santo Ficili is counting on the Grecale to support sales, while the brand also wants to return to the segment occupied by models such as the Porsche Cayenne and BMW X5 with a larger SUV.

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Alongside that project, Maserati is also preparing a new flagship that will carry forward the legacy of the Quattroporte. Both models form part of the relaunch Stellantis will outline on December 10 in Modena, together with the sports-car range that includes the GranTurismo, GranCabrio and GT2 Stradale.

Maserati prepares Levante successor and new Quattroporte-era flagship

For the larger SUV, Maserati has more flexibility to adapt a platform shared with a partner. Davide Danesin, head of technical development, explained this to GoAuto in August, when the brand was comparing several architectures.

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Choosing a platform for the flagship is more complex because it needs to preserve the ride height, proportions and road behavior of a vehicle that remains closer to a sedan. Danesin indicated that Maserati could offer both combustion-engine and electric versions of the two future models.

The body styles also serve different purposes. The SUV would take over the role once filled by the Levante, Maserati’s first model of this kind, launched in 2016 and built in Mirafiori. Ficili has used the Levante name to describe the segment the brand intends to re-enter.

For the Quattroporte successor, however, he described to Auto Express a wide, low-slung vehicle positioned somewhere between a shooting brake and a crossover. The biggest change would come at the rear, where the roofline would extend farther toward the back than on a traditional three-box sedan.

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In its October 28 quarterly results, Stellantis added Maserati Day to its official calendar. One day earlier, Auto Express had reported that Maserati was preparing a show car to preview the styling direction of its future models.

On November 7, The Supercar Blog, citing its own sources, added that Maserati could bring two separate concepts to Modena, one for each project. The official program has yet to clarify which vehicles will appear, but the industrial plan should also provide more information about platforms, possible partnerships and the launch timing of the production models.