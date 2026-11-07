New Maserati Grecale takes shape in render as December 10 plan approaches

The Maserati Grecale takes on the shape of an SUV coupe in a new render by digital creator Tommaso Ciampi, who reshaped the rear end with a roofline that flows down to the spoiler above the rear window and a light bar that links the taillights across the tailgate.

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New Maserati Grecale render imagines a sleeker SUV coupe look

The spoiler above the rear window follows the curve of the roof and emphasizes the steeper rear profile. Just below it, a red light strip runs across the tailgate from one taillight to the other, leaving the Trident isolated at the center.

A black diffuser covers much of the rear bumper, with pronounced fins and two side inserts. Along the sides, flush door handles clean up the surface of the doors, while the dark glass stands out against a metallic paint finish that sits somewhere between gray and bronze.

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At the front, the headlights narrow toward the grille and stretch out toward the fenders. The hood creases converge on the Trident, drawing attention to the center of the nose, while the bumper makes room for two large black air intakes. Copper-colored brake calipers, visible behind the five-spoke two-tone wheels, echo the warm tones of the bodywork.

The Grecale currently on sale already received an update for 2026, with a redesigned front end and the introduction of the Modena V6. The first examples reached Italian dealerships in September. The 390-hp twin-turbo Nettuno slots between the four-cylinder mild-hybrid versions and the 530-hp Trofeo, which has been part of the lineup since the model launched in 2022. The range also includes the 550-hp Folgore, Maserati’s first electric SUV.

At the Cassino plant, according to Fim-Cisl, Maserati built 3,670 Grecales between January and September 2026, around 135 more than in the same period of 2025. The 37.1% decline concerns the plant’s total output, where 5,227 of the 8,897 vehicles assembled in the first nine months of the year were Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio models. The next official date is Maserati Day, which Stellantis has scheduled for December 10 in Modena, where the company will present the brand’s plan.