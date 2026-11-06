This Ferrari-powered Maserati sports car costs less than a boring sedan

Few automotive badges conjure up pure Italian romance like Maserati. Yet behind the Trident myth lies a messy history. After the infamous BiTurbo era of the 1980s, where models resembled a crossover between a BMW E30 and a LEGO brick, the brand desperately needed a fresh recipe. Fiat stepped in during the 1990s, placing Maserati under the same umbrella as Ferrari.

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This Italian alliance culminated in the Pininfarina-designed Maserati GranTurismo M145, a model that bridged grand touring practicality with genuine supercar firepower. Today, depreciation has done its magic: you can buy one for less than a practical Japanese commuter car.

Revealed at the 2007 Geneva Auto Show as the successor to Giugiaro’s pretty 3200 GT, the GranTurismo debuted with a Ferrari-developed 4.2-liter V8 generating 405 HP at 7,100 rpm and 339 lb-ft of torque. It sprinted to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 177 mph, dangerously close to a mid-engine Ferrari 360.

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With a near-perfect 49/51 weight distribution, an adaptive automatic transmission, and actual room for four adults, it stood out in its class. Later GranTurismo S models even borrowed the 434-hp 4.7-liter V8 shared with the Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione, delivering a howling exhaust note capable of scattering birds from nearby trees.

The plot twist comes on the used market. Because Maserati built over 40,000 units of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio between 2008 and 2019, supply is plentiful. Classic.com lists average prices for an early 2008 base model at roughly $27,000. Naturally, driving home an Italian supercar instead of an ultra-reliable Toyota sedan might spark an intense household negotiation. Yet owner forums like Maseratilife.com confirm that, unlike its 1980s ancestors, the GranTurismo is surprisingly robust.

Beyond routine upkeep, tires, and pre-purchase inspection items like timing variators on older engines, many owners report logging over 45,000 trouble-free miles as daily drivers. It may cost more to maintain than a commuter car, but the spine-tingling V8 soundtrack is included free of charge.