Is Maserati killing the sedan? The Quattroporte might return as something much stranger

Maserati had a rough 2025, shipping a modest 7,900 vehicles worldwide, a brutal 30.1% nose-dive year-over-year that triggered wild rumors of Stellantis dumping the brand off to China’s BYD (a rumor CEO Antonio Filosa vehemently denied).

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Rather than quietly accepting early retirement alongside classic icons, the Italian trident is reportedly preparing a dramatic plot twist. According to industry whispers, Maserati will unveil two brand-new design concepts on December 10, reviving two discontinued nameplates: the Levante and the Quattroporte.

However, purists holding out hope for a sleek luxury four-door sedan might want to sit down. Maserati CEO Santo Ficili hinted that the next-generation Quattroporte concept could abandon traditional three-box sedan proportions entirely, morphing into a bizarre, high-riding hybrid that sits awkwardly between a shooting brake and a crossover.

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If there is one thing the automotive world desperate needs right now, it is another high-end luxury crossover, even if shaping a historic sedan into a fastback SUV inevitably sacrifices interior headroom and cargo practicality for aesthetic dramatic flair.

Both the Levante and Quattroporte met their demise in 2024 as luxury buyers abandoned traditional sedans in droves, a grim trend that also claimed rivals like the Lexus LS.

While Maserati’s initial SUV attempt, the original Levante, tried to ride that exact crossover wave, it quickly got eaten alive by heavy hitters like the Porsche Cayenne and BMW X5. Adding to the strategic turbulence, Maserati scrapped its ambitious “all-electric by 2030” mandate in favor of a multi-powertrain strategy.

Hybrids seem on the table, plug-in hybrids result explicitly rejected over fears that battery heft ruins cornering dynamics and owners won’t bother plugging them in anyway.

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For now, the marque limps on with the Grecale SUV, the GranTurismo and GranCabrio GTs, and the high-octane MCPura and GT2 Stradale halo cars. If high-riding shooting brakes are truly the path to redemption, Maserati is about to place a massive bet on a very unorthodox future.