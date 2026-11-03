Render brings back Maserati’s most infamous ’80s coupe with modern muscle

Nostalgia is a powerful drug in the automotive world, capable of turning even the most notoriously unreliable legends into celebrated design icons. Digital artist Mirko Del Prete, known online as MDP Automotive, has tapped right into that vintage vein with an independent render that reimagines the 1980s Maserati Biturbo as a muscular, modern-day coupe with classic proportions.

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To be clear, Modena hasn’t officially greenlit this fantasy machine, but given the Trident brand’s current headwinds, a little retro daydreaming might be just what the doctor ordered.

Originally introduced in December 1981 under Alejandro De Tomaso’s reign, the Pierangelo Andreani-designed original aimed to democratize Italian exotic ownership. Armed with a twin-turbocharged 2.0-liter V6 pushing 180 HP, followed by the S and fuel-injected iterations, it offered genuine sports car thrills wrapped in plush leather. Naturally, those high-strung mechanics and early build-quality quirks also ensured owners spent as much time bonding with local tow truck drivers as they did driving.

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Del Prete’s digital tribute honors that heritage while dialing up the aggression. Up front, the boxy silhouette features a rectangular grille with a massive Trident badge, flanked by double-element headlights reminiscent of the classic layout. Large air intakes and a prominent dark front splitter add an imposing stance, while the side profile keeps the long hood, set-back cabin, and defined tail. Iconic front-fender triple vents, wide wheel arches, and near-lenticular retro rims anchor the design.

Out back, horizontal taillights, a discrete trunk spoiler, a pronounced diffuser, and quad exhaust tips promise the kind of acoustic drama enthusiasts live for. Inside, dark seats with blue stitching, carbon fiber accents, dual analog gauges, an integrated dashboard clock, and a traditional manual gear lever keep the retro-modern flame burning.

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This bold exercise arrives at a pivotal moment for Maserati. Production facilities in Modena and Cassino remain severely underutilized, a predicament openly acknowledged by CEO Antonio Filosa. While Maserati executive Santo Ficili eyes lost ground previously held by the Levante and Quattroporte, all eyes stay turned toward the upcoming “Maserati Day” on December 10, 2026, in Modena. Stellantis is set to outline its roadmap under the “FaSTLAne 2030” strategy, promising two new E-segment models.