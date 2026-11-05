Stellantis, Filosa steps back from North America operations to focus on global turnaround

Antonio Filosa is concentrating on the global leadership of Stellantis and handing day-to-day management of North America and the U.S. brands to Pablo Di Si. The appointment, announced on November 4 with immediate effect, ends the period in which the CEO also retained direct responsibility for the region.

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Filosa gives up day-to-day North America control as Stellantis reshuffles leadership

The move forms part of the implementation of FaSTLAne 2030, the five-year €60 billion program unveiled in May, which includes more than 60 new models and 50 significant updates. Filosa will coordinate investment across regions while overseeing the product renewal and industrial restructuring included in the plan.

In North America, Stellantis aims to increase revenue by 25% and reach an adjusted operating margin of 8% to 10% by 2030. The program includes 11 completely new vehicles and a broader offering at lower price points, with seven products below $40,000 and two below $30,000. Di Si will now take operational responsibility for delivering those targets.

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The executive joins the Leadership Team and reports directly to Filosa after already contributing to the turnaround as Stellantis Chief Performance Officer. He brings more than 25 years of experience across finance, strategy and operations, including previous roles at FCA and leadership positions at Volkswagen in North and South America.

In announcing the change, Stellantis highlighted improvements in quality and manufacturing efficiency, tighter inventory management and a broader range of choices for customers. Di Si will continue that work across the United States, Canada and Mexico while working with dealers, suppliers and employee representatives.

The reorganization also affects finance. Jon Nelson becomes head of North American finance, replacing Joao Laranjo, who remains Stellantis Chief Financial Officer. The company is therefore applying the same separation between regional and global responsibilities that it has now introduced for Filosa. Alexandre Sorel, meanwhile, moves to lead Stellantis Financial Services while also retaining responsibility for European financial activities.

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Gustavo Soloaga will take over from Di Si as Chief Performance Officer and lead the Value Creation Program under Laranjo’s supervision. Stellantis expects the program to reduce annual costs by €6 billion by 2028 compared with the 2025 baseline.