Stellantis isn’t enough: Leapmotor is poaching independent dealers in Australia

Leapmotor’s grand ambition to conquer Australia is hitting a dose of reality. Even Stellantis’ massive dealership empire isn’t always enough to power an electric revolution. Danilo Annese, commercial chief for Extended Europe at Leapmotor International, hinted at the international launch of the B03X in Spain that the Chinese budget EV maker might soon shop outside the family. To expand beyond its current footprint, Leapmotor is openly considering recruiting independent dealership groups that don’t hold a traditional Stellantis franchise.

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Currently sitting at 24 Australian showrooms, hitting the upper tier of Leapmotor Australia CEO Andy Hoang’s original target of 20 to 30 locations, the brand has undeniably expanded since its November 2024 launch with just nine sites. But in a country where the Outback makes distance a logistical nightmare, 24 showrooms barely qualify as nationwide coverage.

While Stellantis Australia handles established brands like Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, and Jeep, Leapmotor needs more boots on the ground fast. Annese noted that while non-Stellantis dealers represent under 10% of Leapmotor’s European footprint, those independent partners perform the crucial heavy lifting in untapped geographical areas.

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The sales numbers tell a story of ambitious growth starting from humble beginnings. In August 2026, Leapmotor delivered 112 vehicles in Australia. Sure, on paper that represents a staggering 286.2% year-over-year surge, but when your baseline starts virtually at ground zero, even a modest fleet shipment looks like a lunar launch.

Rival Chinese automakers are pouring into Australia with war chests full of cash, aggressive marketing budgets, and crowded product lineups. Meanwhile, Leapmotor is slowly expanding its squad, moving from the original midsize C10 SUV to the B10 compact SUV, the B05 sedan, and soon the small B03X crossover.

Stellantis holds a controlling 51% stake in Leapmotor International, giving the joint venture instant access to logistics, parts, and service bays outside Greater China. Yet, relying solely on legacy showrooms isn’t cutting it against aggressive competitors. If Leapmotor wants to turn triple-digit monthly sales into actual market dominance Down Under, shaking hands with non-Stellantis dealers might be the only complex move that actually delivers results.