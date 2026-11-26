Stellantis wants to offload its Brampton assembly plant, Ottawa wants to stop the sale, and caught right in the middle are more than 2,000 laid-off auto workers wondering who actually signs their future paychecks.

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Canadian Industry Minister Mélanie Joly insists she is “confident” a compromise will materialize, though right now the Ontario factory, earmarked for defense contractor Roshel, looks less like an automotive facility and more like a four-way cage match between the federal government, Ontario, Stellantis, and the Unifor union.

Following a “productive” Tuesday night meeting with automaker negotiators, federal and provincial officials camped out in Toronto to keep talks alive. Joly stressed that negotiations won’t happen in public, declining to confirm whether Ottawa might literally buy the factory just to hand a slice back to Stellantis.

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She does, however, point the finger squarely at US tariffs, and the timeline backs her up. Brampton’s retooling began in early 2024, only for Stellantis to freeze Jeep Compass production in February 2025, just one month after Donald Trump returned to the White House and slapped tariffs on Canadian imports, shifting the SUV to Illinois and leaving Brampton indefinitely shuttered.

Back in 2022, Ottawa pledged up to $529 million to help convert Brampton and Windsor for electric vehicles. With the Compass gone, no replacement model scheduled, and the lights turned off, the government slapped Stellantis with a default notice: fix it within 30 days or repay the funds with interest. Stellantis’s counteroffer? Handing back $24 million, likely hoping nobody checks the math too closely.

Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford noted that keeping an idle factory on life support drains roughly $135 million annually, a talking point Stellantis gladly uses to justify heading for the exit.

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Defense firm Roshel promises over 2,000 jobs once production ramps up, giving priority to laid-off staff, with the sale slated to close by mid-December.

Naturally, the drama has spilled into the courtroom. Stellantis is suing Unifor, alleging union members physically blocked environmental consultancy Pinchin, hired by Roshel, from accessing the premises since November 9.

Unifor President Lana Payne maintains everyone is still talking and that “substantial proposals” are on the table, even if Stellantis hasn’t budged an inch on selling the keys.