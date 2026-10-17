Lancia Gamma praised for comfort and handling but criticized for weak identity

The Lancia Gamma earns positive marks for handling, comfort and build quality in a review by Auto Infos, but journalist Alain-Gabriel Verdevoye believes its identity does not stand out enough. The test, carried out around Naples with the electric Long Range version, highlights the car’s strengths while questioning how effectively the project distinguishes itself from other Stellantis models.

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Lancia Gamma delivers comfort and quality, but reviewer wants more character

The STLA Medium platform impresses the reviewer with its grip and well-calibrated steering. Comfort proves particularly strong with the 18-inch wheels, which Verdevoye prefers to the larger sizes paired with lower-profile tires and a firmer response over uneven surfaces. His assessment therefore remains positive for everyday driving, although the chosen configuration makes a noticeable difference.

The Long Range version uses a 97 kWh battery and produces 245 hp, with a claimed WLTP range of 740 kilometers. During the test, energy consumption settled at around 20 kWh per 100 kilometers. However, the short route and traffic conditions prevented the journalist from forming a complete view of real-world range, especially for highway driving.

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Inside, Verdevoye praises the build precision, material quality and seat comfort, along with front passenger space and cargo capacity. His reservations focus more on the choice of trim, with gray fabric and black synthetic leather inserts in the test car. Compared with the Alcantara and wood used in past Lancia models, he finds the cabin atmosphere less distinctive.

The same criticism extends to the 4.67-meter-long exterior. According to the reviewer, the middle and rear sections show too much visual similarity to other SUVs within the Stellantis group, while the model-specific lighting signature only partially sets it apart. References to the Aurelia, Flaminia, Fulvia Coupé and Delta Integrale reflect his expectation of a stronger and more recognizable personality.

The range starts at €39,900 for the 145-hp hybrid, while the Long Range costs €51,900 in LS trim and €53,900 in the LX version used for the test. In Auto Infos’ assessment, those prices place it above some closely related Stellantis alternatives.

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Estimates from Inovev point to annual production of around 10,000 units at Melfi, with between 10% and 15% potentially destined for the French market. These figures remain forecasts rather than official targets from Lancia. In France, the sales network currently includes 21 dealerships and eight dedicated outlets, with expansion expected to bring the total closer to 40 locations.