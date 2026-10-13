Lancia CEO says people who love the Delta now drive Teslas

Lancia could return to the small city-car segment while also exploring limited-production models aimed at enthusiasts. Arnaud Belloni discussed both possibilities at the Paris Motor Show, while stressing that the brand still needs to define its future product plan. The new CEO’s immediate priority remains increasing Ypsilon sales and supporting the commercial launch of the Gamma.

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Lancia could return to small cars while reviving its performance heritage

Belloni, who also leads Fiat and Abarth, noted that many enthusiasts associate Lancia with models such as the Stratos, 037 and Delta Integrale, yet “today they drive cars from other manufacturers such as Audi, Mercedes or Tesla. There’s no way we can offer them a new Delta in 2028, because they’re not interested.” The cars that historically generated Lancia’s biggest volumes often belonged to a much more everyday category. Belloni sees that part of the market as an opportunity to win customers back.

He specifically cited the Autobianchi A112 and Lancia Y10. Both measured around 11.8 feet long and each surpassed one million sales. A modern interpretation could appeal to buyers who want compact dimensions and distinctive styling, especially urban customers similar to those who chose these cars in major European cities decades ago.

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Belloni has not identified a platform, powertrain or launch date, nor has he confirmed the return of either name. His leadership of Fiat, Abarth and Lancia could make it easier to share resources across the three brands, but Stellantis still intends to preserve a distinct identity and market position for Lancia.

Belloni sees a different opportunity for enthusiasts of the brand’s historic performance cars. Instead of trying to support those projects with mass-market volumes, Lancia could create exclusive models in limited numbers. Such cars could draw directly from the brand’s heritage while targeting collectors and longtime enthusiasts.

That idea also remains preliminary. Lancia would still need to approve a specific project and allocate the necessary resources. Belloni’s comments therefore do not confirm a new Stratos, 037 or Delta Integrale.

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The Gamma, which Lancia developed for production in Melfi, now joins the Ypsilon in the lineup. Belloni wants those two models to establish a stronger commercial foundation before the company commits to its next wave of products.

Their performance will therefore help shape what comes next. A smaller Lancia and limited-production enthusiast cars now form part of that discussion, while the previously announced plan for a new Delta in 2028 no longer appears to be an immediate priority.