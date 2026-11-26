The last Lancia Flavia to reach dealerships was a convertible introduced in 2012 on the Chrysler 200 Convertible platform. Sezer Design has now revived the name in an independent render that imagines a low-slung coupe with a silver body and a black roof stretching toward the rear. Shared on social media as the Lancia Flavia Show Car, the project brings back the coupe format that joined the Flavia family in the 1960s.

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New Lancia Flavia render reimagines the historic name as a modern coupe

At the front, two white light strips run above a row of angled elements. In the center of the dark panel, the designer places the Lancia name, the badge and a short vertical light signature. Similar elements appear at the rear in red, above a diffuser that fills much of the lower bumper.

From the side, the long hood and low roofline give the car classic grand-touring proportions. A black diagonal insert near the rear wheel highlights the shape of the fender, while the wheels combine the same silver and black theme as the body. Thin spokes fan out across a dark center section.

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Inside, ivory seats brighten the cabin, while a large metallic rotary controller dominates the center console between the two seats. The driver gets a digital instrument display behind the steering wheel, along with a second screen integrated into the dashboard. Small ambient-light elements continue across the doors.

The original Flavia made its debut at the 1960 Turin Motor Show as a sedan. Engineer Antonio Fessia combined a front-mounted four-cylinder boxer engine with front-wheel drive and fitted four-wheel disc brakes as standard. That mechanical layout later supported several very different body styles.

Pininfarina introduced the Flavia Coupe in 1961, while Giovanni Michelotti designed a convertible that Vignale produced from 1962. That same year, Zagato introduced the Flavia Sport, which stood out in part for its distinctive concave rear window.

At the Paris Motor Show, Lancia marketing chief Arnaud Belloni also discussed the idea of small-production models inspired by the brand’s history. He mentioned names such as Stratos, 037 and Delta Integrale among the cars enthusiasts would like to see return. Belloni presented limited-production projects as a possibility Lancia could develop if it can justify the required investment.