Digital artist Luigi Lumia has imagined a new Lancia Stratos that preserves the wedge-shaped profile of the 1970s original while giving the rear a very different look. Instead of the classic pair of round taillights, the render uses a full-width light bar that frames the Stratos name in red. Lumia placed the car on a mountain dirt road, bringing it back to the type of environment that defined the original. Inside Lancia, meanwhile, Arnaud Belloni has left the door open to a possible Stratos revival.

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Lancia Stratos comeback remains possible as fresh render imagines a modern successor

Two circular exhaust outlets sit at the center of the diffuser and provide the clearest hint that Lumia envisions an internal-combustion sports car. Along the sides, the design retains many of Marcello Gandini’s signature proportions, including a steeply raked windshield, a nose that sits close to the ground and bodywork that widens over the rear wheels. A turquoise accent runs across the dark gray body and echoes the front lighting, which sits beside two large black openings.

The same turquoise theme continues inside, where it highlights sections of the door panels. Lumia places a digital instrument cluster directly in front of the driver and a round display carrying the Lancia logo at the center of the dashboard. Physical controls sit below the screen, ahead of the selector on the center console between the two seats. The render therefore explores the cabin as well as the exterior, while leaving the choice of powertrain open.

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The original Stratos emerged from Lancia’s rally program under motorsport chief Cesare Fiorio. Bertone built Gandini’s body, while Lancia installed a 2.4-liter Ferrari Dino V6 behind the driver and co-driver. After the success of the Fulvia HF, that layout helped Lancia win three consecutive World Rally Championship manufacturers’ titles from 1974 through 1976.

At the Paris Motor Show, Belloni mentioned the Stratos, 037 and Delta Integrale while discussing the historic Lancia models enthusiasts would like to see return. He identified limited-production projects as one possible route, although available resources and sales of the brand’s mainstream models would determine how much room Lancia has for such cars.

Lancia’s immediate commercial priority remains strengthening the Ypsilon and Gamma. Their performance could ultimately decide whether the brand has enough flexibility to develop future collectible sports cars such as a modern Stratos.