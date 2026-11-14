Chrysler’s most powerful production cars ranked by factory output

The 2023 Chrysler 300C tops the list of the most powerful production Chrysler models ever sold in North America. To send off the sedan, Chrysler gave it a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 producing 485 hp and limited production to a small run. Behind the 300C come very different vehicles, including the hybrid Aspen SUV and the Mercedes-AMG-powered Crossfire. This ranking considers the most powerful version of each model family, using factory-rated net output and combined system output for hybrids.

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With the 300C, Chrysler brought the 6.4-liter HEMI back to its flagship sedan after previously offering it in the 470-hp 300 SRT8. The final version produced about 475 lb-ft of torque and paired the V8 with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a rear limited-slip differential. Chrysler claimed 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds and a top speed of about 160 mph. Production totaled 2,000 units for the United States and another 200 for Canada.

The most powerful Chrysler production models ever sold in North America

Second place goes to the 2009 model-year Aspen HEMI Hybrid, a full-size SUV that shared its hybrid system with the Dodge Durango of the period. Its 5.7-liter V8 worked with two electric motors integrated into the transmission, which combined two continuously variable operating modes with four fixed gear ratios. Regenerative braking recovered energy for the nickel-metal hydride battery. Chrysler rated total system output at 385 hp.

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The Crossfire SRT-6 follows with a supercharged 3.2-liter Mercedes-AMG V6 producing 330 hp, up from 215 hp in the naturally aspirated Crossfire. Peak torque reached about 310 lb-ft between 3,500 and 4,800 rpm, and Chrysler said the car could reach 60 mph in just over five seconds. Buyers could choose the SRT-6 as either a coupe or roadster, with both versions receiving upgraded suspension and braking hardware.

The final two spots go to models powered by the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. In the second-generation Chrysler 200 sedan, it produced 295 hp and worked with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Available all-wheel drive could disconnect the rear axle when front-wheel drive provided enough traction, helping reduce drivetrain losses.

The same V6 produces 287 hp in the Pacifica and the closely related North American Voyager. Chrysler kept that output for the updated 2027 Pacifica, which absorbed the Voyager into the lineup through a new LX trim. On this version, the second- and third-row seats fold into the floor to create a larger cargo area.