Just days after Stellantis decided to pull the plug on its factory WEC and Formula E programs, apparently realizing that burning cash in circles isn’t as fun as it used to be, the motorsport rumor mill has found a delicious new obsession. According to rally outlet DirtFish, Lancia may have quietly initiated the homologation process for a Ypsilon HF Integrale Rally1 WRC Kit Car, aiming to crash the World Rally Championship’s premier class right at the start of the 2027 season.

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While Lancia hasn’t officially confirmed a thing, pulling this off would mark the legendary Italian marque’s first top-flight homologation since 1991, instantly sending every rally romantic into a state of mild hyperventilation.

On paper, Stellantis’s corporate pivot seemed designed to keep things modest. Peugeot is wrapping up its official WEC effort at the end of 2026, while Opel and Citroën will exit Formula E by the summer of 2027, leaving the group’s motorsport division focused strictly on customer racing and high-performance street cars.

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Initially, industry watchers like Autocar figured this simply meant ongoing support for the Lancia Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale in WRC2. Yet DirtFish’s report suggests the Italian brand might be sneaking through the back door into the main event.

To beat the clock for a potential January debut, the FIA has reportedly greenlit an unusual two-phase homologation process via an electronic vote. Phase one covers specific engine tweaks and a rear wing, while the front bumper remains under further scrutiny. An insider noted that this expedited red-tape cutting stems from the FIA and WRC promoter’s desperate desire to put more cars on the top-tier starting grid.

Don’t expect a full-blown factory team waving Martini banners just yet, though. True to Stellantis’s new customer-centric mantra, Lancia would handle the homologation paperwork while leaving actual race entries and operations to a privateer outfit. No team or driver lineup is locked in, though French ace Yohan Rossel has been floated as a logical candidate.

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While sources are already waxing nostalgic about Bruno Saby’s 1988 Monte Carlo triumph in the Delta HF Integrale, two massive hurdles remain before champagne corks fly: finishing the homologation and finding a private team willing to foot the bill.