Jeremy Clarkson is clearing out his garage, and in true Jezza fashion, he is refusing to explain why, at least until Prime Video pays him to do so. Three iconic vehicles featured on The Grand Tour recently crossed the auction block at the NEC Classic Motor Show on November 14, raking in a combined total of £142,500 (around $180,000).

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Leading the pack was the 1982 Lancia Montecarlo Spider, the very car Clarkson piloted during the show’s emotional series finale, which hammered for an impressive £61,500. Taking second place was a glorious 1978 Lincoln Continental Mark V, an American land yacht built during an era when fuel economy and parking space dimensions were purely theoretical concepts, selling for £41,000. Rounding out the trio was a sharp-edged 1983 Alfa Romeo GTV6, which found a new home for £40,000.

While mechanical soundness is always crucial, documented provenance from a globally adored automotive show carries nearly as much financial weight as a concours-level restoration. Still, celebrity ownership isn’t a blank check. When dealing with forty-year-old European and American classics, originality, condition, and clean paperwork ultimately dictate the final gavel price.

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Interestingly, the undisputed star of the evening wasn’t even part of The Grand Tour lineup. Clarkson’s former 1996 Ferrari F355 GTS crossed the same stage and shattered the trio’s combined haul, fetching a staggering £360,000 before taxes. It effortlessly stole the spotlight without technically being part of the main event.

Naturally, the 66-year-old presenter accompanied the auction with a cryptic teaser designed to keep fans hooked. After politely instructing the winning bidders to take good care of his former co-stars, Clarkson casually dropped a bomb: the actual reason behind this sudden garage purge will be revealed in the upcoming season of Clarkson’s Farm. Exactly how a fifty-thousand-pound Italian mid-engine spider connects to mud, sheep, and bureaucratic nightmares in Oxfordshire remains a tightly guarded secret.

With the hit series slated to return to Prime Video between spring and summer 2027, and with the farm now serving as Clarkson’s primary television focus following the end of his road-tripping days alongside Richard Hammond and James May, automotive enthusiasts will just have to wait and see what madness he is funding next.