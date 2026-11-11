Lancia Delta HF render, the rally legend we might never get to buy

When Giorgetto Giugiaro penned the original Lancia Delta back in 1979, nobody envisioned a humble five-door hatchback morphing into an unstoppable rallying beast. Yet, six consecutive World Rally Championship constructors’ titles from 1987 to 1992, thanks to legendary iterations like the HF 4WD and Integrale, cemented its boxy, wide-fendered silhouette into automotive royalty. Decades later, gearheads were promised a resurrection: an all-electric Lancia Delta slated for 2028 under the brand’s ambitious revival roadmap.

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However, corporate reality in the Stellantis universe moves faster than a rally car on gravel. Under the broad “FaSTLAne 2030” restructuring strategy, Stellantis designated Lancia as a specialized brand under Fiat’s umbrella, handing leadership of Fiat, Abarth, and Lancia to Arnaud Belloni.

Consequently, corporate priorities have noticeably pivoted toward compact urban vehicles and potential sub-compact crossovers sandwiched between the new Ypsilon and the flagship Gamma.

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While Stellantis showcased the Gamma at the Paris Motor Show, the long-awaited Delta prototype was conspicuously absent from the stage, leaving its release date wiped from official schedules. While an official cancellation statement doesn’t reasult released, the dream of a factory-built modern Delta seems to be slipping into corporate purgatory.

Refusing to let the legend die in a boardroom spreadsheet, digital designer Tommaso Ciampi released an AI-assisted rendering of a modern Lancia Delta HF.

Drenched in metallic gray with a stark black roof, Ciampi’s vision strips away sterile EV minimalism in favor of pure, unadulterated aggression. Up front, a sleek full-width light bar floats above large bumper air intakes, a pronounced splitter, and prominent HF badging. The side profile honors its roots with bulging wheel arches, dark side skirts, and multi-spoke wheels framing vibrant blue brake calipers.

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Around back, Ciampi breaks from traditional Delta styling, replacing rectangular tail lamps with twin circular lights set inside a dark rear panel. Quad exhaust tips framed by a red-accented diffuser proudly hint at internal combustion firepower, a hilarious contrast to Stellantis’s push toward electric commuting.