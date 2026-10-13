Stellantis global deliveries slip, but Europe’s electric boom keeps the lights on

Stellantis has wrapped up the third quarter of 2026 with an estimated 1.3 million consolidated vehicle deliveries, marking a mild 1-percent slide compared to the same period in 2025. Beneath this seemingly calm global average lies a corporate rollercoaster: Enlarged Europe surged by 10 percent thanks to an electric vehicle offensive, while North America took a 12-percent nosedive. Even automotive giants can’t be everywhere at once without dropping a few plates.

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In Europe, the group added roughly 54,000 deliveries year-over-year. The new “Smart Car” architecture proved to be an absolute lifesaver, with models like the Fiat Grande Panda, Citroën C3 and C3 Aircross, and the Opel and Vauxhall Frontera collectively clawing in about 26,000 extra units. The Fiat 500 Hybrid and the new Jeep Compass also pulled their weight, adding 6,000 and 5,000 units respectively, alongside a 7,000-unit bump in light commercial EVs.

Even with older models like the Opel Corsa, Peugeot 2008, and Alfa Romeo Junior shedding 28,000 units collectively, Leapmotor completely stole the show. Backed by the rollout of the B10 and B03X, Leapmotor exploded to 44,000 deliveries in Europe, up 34,000 units from last year.

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Over in North America, however, the party abruptly stopped with a 47,000-vehicle drop. Stellantis pointed fingers at a scheduled summer production pause that heavily hit Jeep, with both the Grand Cherokee and Compass down by about 25,000 units each. Fortunately, the Ram brand swooped in with 17,000 extra deliveries, fueled by heavy-duty demand and the cult-like pull of the Ram 1500 V8 HEMI and the fresh Ram 1500 TRX.

Elsewhere, the Middle East and Africa region tumbled 21 percent, heavily dragged down by a weak Turkish market and a strategic pause on imports ahead of local van production starting in October 2026.

South America hovered near flat as Brazil’s 13,000-unit gain was swallowed by Argentina’s 11,000-unit drop, while Asia-Pacific dipped 6 percent amid a sluggish Japanese market.

Ultimately, Stellantis is finding out that balancing global production is a high-stakes tightrope walk where European electrons aren’t always enough to power away North American blues.