Stellantis targets a European recovery with cheaper small EVs

Stellantis is using the 2026 Paris Motor Show as a major part of its European comeback effort, unveiling new production models and concepts after years of declining market share and profitability. The new electric Citroën 2CV, expected by 2028 with a target starting price of around €15,000, or roughly $16,800, will provide one of the first tests of the group’s ability to win back customers at the affordable end of the market.

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Stellantis turns to affordable EVs as it fights for a European comeback

Investors, however, still have questions about the results of Antonio Filosa’s turnaround plan. Stellantis shares fell as low as €3.81 in October, reaching their lowest level since the group formed in 2021. The strategy presented in May still needs to prove that it can restore lasting growth in Stellantis’ two most important regions, Europe and North America.

Bernstein, which downgraded Stellantis shares to “underperform” in August, has questioned the interpretation of recent sales improvements. Its analysts argue that higher deliveries partly reflect dealers rebuilding inventories rather than stronger demand from customers. The models arriving in Paris will therefore need to translate into actual retail sales if they are to support the recovery.

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The Citroën 2CV Concept directly addresses the shrinking market for inexpensive small cars. Citroën revives the famous name and several recognizable design cues for a battery-powered vehicle that the company plans to manufacture in Europe under the proposed new “e-car” category. The roughly €15,000 figure represents the project’s target starting price, with final commercial terms still to come.

Pedro Pacheco, vice president of research at Gartner, called the 2CV Stellantis’ most interesting new proposal. He believes its success will depend on whether Citroën can lower the purchase price without compromising quality, safety or adequate performance. Felipe Munoz of Car Industry Analysis instead highlights the need for more competitive EVs as Chinese manufacturers continue expanding across Europe.

During the “Night Before” event on Sunday, October 11, Filosa presented six of the nine concepts Stellantis is bringing to the Paris Motor Show. Design chief Gilles Vidal explained that the projects also aim to give each brand a more distinctive identity at a time when shared platforms and technologies risk making vehicles increasingly similar.

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The show also includes international premieres for the DS 7, Fiat Grizzly and Lancia Gamma, alongside the Opel Corsa GSE and Leapmotor B03 and D19. Leapmotor will also play an important role in Stellantis’ strategy through 2030, as the group looks to broaden its lineup, reduce costs and strengthen its cooperation with the Chinese automaker.