Leapmotor’s Paris invasion: B03, D19, and a “stealthy” Spanish takeover with Stellantis

Leapmotor is back at the Paris Motor Show with a massive 500-square-meter footprint, a dedicated gaming lounge, and an aggressive expansion strategy built hand-in-hand with Stellantis.

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Stealing the spotlight is the new Leapmotor B03, a compact electric hatchback designed for daily urban survival that attempts to pack big-car swagger into a small footprint. Built on a dedicated “Compact Electric Platform,” the B03 pushes up to 145 kW, boasts a WLTP-rated range of 390 kilometers, and juices up from 10% to 80% in a snappy 21 minutes. Practicality goes into overdrive inside, offering a whopping 888 millimeters of rear legroom, a clever “LeapFlex” seating system, a waterproof “Leap Box” to stash your questionable life choices, and over 30 storage compartments.

Tech junkies get a floating 14.6-inch touchscreen paired with an 8.8-inch digital cluster, running Leap OS 4.0 Plus with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Toss in heated seats, smartphone-style interfaces, and 21 advanced driver-assistance systems, and you have an urban runabout that punches way above its weight class.

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If hatchbacks are too modest for your ego, Leapmotor’s D19 flagship SUV steps in to conquer the upper echelons of comfort. Available in six- and seven-seat configurations, including a 2+2+2 setup with independent second-row captain’s chairs, the D19 utilizes Super REEV technology and a Cell-to-Chassis architecture to pamper passengers on long road trips with real-time adaptive suspension.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, the industrial gears are officially turning. Leapmotor International CEO Danilo Annese confirmed that local production of the B10 electric vehicle has kicked off in Zaragoza, Spain, marking a milestone in the brand’s European localization strategy.

Backed by Stellantis’ massive industrial footprint and Free2move Charge ecosystem, Leapmotor is moving past mere concept-car theater. Whether European legacy brands are ready or not, this Sino-European alliance is officially unpacking its bags, setting up shop in Spain, and coming for the mainstream EV market with surgical precision and a surprisingly aggressive price-to-tech ratio.