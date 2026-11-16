The 1975 Lancia Montecarlo paired a mid-engine layout with a body designed by Pininfarina. In a new render shared online, digital creator Mike Mickey imagines what that two-seat sports car could look like today, keeping the low nose and the grille-like opening behind the doors. He takes the design in two directions, with one gas-powered version identified by its exhaust outlets and one EV variant that keeps the coupe’s proportions.

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New Lancia Montecarlo render keeps the original spirit alive in gas and EV form

The clearest link to the original appears in the space between the door and the rear wheel. Mike Mickey placed a tall grille there, exactly where an opening made sense on the 1975 Montecarlo, which carried its engine behind the seats. In the new images, that detail remains visible even on the electric version, where it mainly serves as a styling cue that recalls the first coupe. The render does not go deeper into the placement of the mechanical components.

Pininfarina developed the original body around a two-seat layout and a transverse 2.0-liter twin-cam four-cylinder rated at 120 hp. Lancia unveiled the Beta Montecarlo at the 1975 Geneva Motor Show and built in both as a fixed-roof coupe and as a Spider with an opening roof section. The second series arrived in 1980, dropped the Beta name, and stayed in production until 1981.

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Mike Mickey brings back the coupe’s sleek silhouette with a sharply raked rear window and uses a black roof to visually separate the greenhouse from the silver bodywork. Up front, the dark panel carrying the Lancia script features a light signature with two horizontal elements and one vertical element, while the smaller lighting units sit lower in the bumper. At the rear, the taillights run across the tail in one continuous red line, while a dark diffuser finishes the lower section.

The Montecarlo Turbo helped Lancia win the World Championship for Makes in endurance racing in 1980 and 1981, while the road car’s passenger cell later provided the basis for the Rally 037, the car that gave the brand the 1983 World Rally Championship for Manufacturers title. In Mike Mickey’s render, the grille behind the doors directly recalls the original Montecarlo’s engine placement, where the four-cylinder sat just behind the seats.