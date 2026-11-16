Alfa Romeo already has the Junior in its lineup and is preparing a new SUV that will eventually replace the Tonale. Returning to the C segment with a hatchback gives the brand a chance to offer something different from the two SUVs. Santo Ficili has already hinted that the new compact will sit slightly higher than past Alfa hatchbacks, but the driving position may ultimately do more than anything else to give it a distinct identity.

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Alfa Romeo’s next compact could stand apart with a lower driving position

The formula that worked with the 147 and Giulietta started with a car that could handle everyday use while still leaving room for sportier versions. The 2010 Giulietta, for example, combined a five-door body with up to 232 hp in the original Quadrifoglio Verde. The upcoming compact could recover some of that balance with a seating position closer to the floor and a body practical enough to provide easy access to the rear seats. That approach would also make sense on mainstream versions, not just on a possible Quadrifoglio.

When Ficili discussed the project at the Paris Motor Show, he pointed to both battery packaging requirements and customer demand for a slightly higher seating position. The new Alfa Romeo will use STLA One, the multi-energy platform Stellantis has selected for the program. A taller body can make entry easier and create more headroom, but the way the car feels from behind the wheel will depend on how Alfa Romeo positions the seat relative to the floor and how it tunes the steering and suspension.

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The difference between Alfa Romeo’s future compact models should become clearer once the Melfi-built SUV arrives, which Ficili has placed around the beginning of 2028. That model can target buyers who want a higher seating position and more cabin space than the Junior provides. A lower-profile Giulietta successor would broaden the choice in the same market segment and give Alfa Romeo a model for customers who still prefer traditional hatchback proportions.

As for the production name, Ficili has said the company uses Giulietta internally to identify the project, while Journal de l’Automobile has suggested Alfetta as another possibility. Stellantis has already confirmed Alfa Romeo’s return to the C-segment hatchback market and referenced the 147 and Giulietta as points of comparison. How closely the new car follows those models may ultimately come down to packaging around the seat, pedals and steering wheel, where even a few centimeters can significantly change the driver’s posture.