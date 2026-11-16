The rally-bred Lancia Delta that became famous on special stages kept its five-door layout even in the road-going Integrale versions. Andrey Bass has reimagined that formula as a three-door electric compact, preserving the nearly flat roofline while giving the rear a wider, more planted look. The independent project also revives the name of the performance variant Lancia had promised for the next Delta, originally expected in 2028 before L’Argus reported that development had been halted.

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Lancia Delta HF Integrale render imagines a three-door electric revival

The switch to three doors is most noticeable between the side window and the rear wheel, where the larger body surface puts more emphasis on the wheel arch. On the Delta Evoluzione, the flared fenders made room for the wider tracks, while the roof spoiler had already become one of the car’s signature details. Bass pushes those proportions even further and adds larger aerodynamic elements, imagining a body style created specifically for the high-performance version.

Up front, the squared-off hood keeps the character of the original car, but the Integrale’s four round headlights give way to slim LED units. The daytime running lights extend toward the fenders, while the closed-off nose reflects the electric powertrain envisioned by the designer. The images mainly show how the Delta’s proportions could change. Output, range, and motor layout remain open to interpretation.

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Lancia had already announced in 2025 that the next Delta would get an HF Integrale variant, bringing back the formula of a road car paired with a more performance-focused version. That means the development freeze reported by L’Argus also affects the sporty model that would have spun off from it. In the same report, Arnaud Belloni points to the Gamma as enough to cover the C segment and views other projects, including those tied to Fiat, as more urgent from an industrial standpoint.

Today, the HF Integrale badge has already returned on the Gamma, a 4.67-meter fastback crossover with two electric motors, one on each axle, and a peak output of 375 hp. The name once again identifies a four-wheel-drive Lancia, just as it did when the Delta HF family claimed six straight World Rally Championship constructors’ titles from 1987 to 1992. Bass draws directly from the compact, squared-off shape of the cars from that era, focusing the Integrale tribute on the wheel arches and the proportions of the rear end.