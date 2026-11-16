The Lancia Fulvia HF that won the 1972 Monte Carlo Rally returns as a two-door grand tourer in a new independent render. To reimagine the coupe, Mike G. looked to another rally-bred Lancia, the 037, borrowing its longer, more flowing roofline. Inside, the designer envisioned a manual transmission with an exposed gated shifter, one of the standout details shown in the images shared on the mike.g.concepts profile.

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New Lancia Fulvia HF render blends Monte Carlo heritage with 037-inspired style

From the side, Mike G.’s Fulvia features a roof that stretches more gradually into the rear. On the original Fulvia Coupe from the 1960s, the trunk created a small step behind the rear window, while the Zagato Sport adopted a more sloping fastback tail. This render keeps the two-door layout of the classic Coupe but gives it the more relaxed proportions of a modern grand tourer.

Inside the cabin, the digital instrument cluster faces the driver, while the screens take up only a limited portion of the dashboard. Alcantara covers part of the interior, and the center console leaves the shifter fully exposed between the seats. At this stage, the design focuses on the layout and materials, while the engine and drivetrain remain open to interpretation.

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The Fulvia name first appeared in 1963 on a four-door sedan, two years before the Coupe arrived. Sandro Munari and Mario Mannucci claimed victory at Monte Carlo in 1972, the same season in which Lancia won the International Championship for Manufacturers. That year also marked the end of sedan production, while the Coupe remained in production until 1976.

Lancia has already brought the HF badge back to its lineup with two production EVs. On the Ypsilon HF, a single motor drives the front wheels, while the Gamma HF Integrale uses one motor on each axle. For now, though, the idea of a new Fulvia exists only in Mike G.’s images.