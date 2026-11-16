The Stresa imagines how a large Alfa Romeo sedan could return to a lineup where the Giulia now stands as the brand’s only four-door model. Designer Raphaël Wierzbicki used the 164 as a reference for the role this car would play in the range, then gave it fastback proportions with a long hood and a roofline that flows down into the rear.

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Alfa Romeo Stresa imagines a sleek return for the brand’s large sedan

When Alfa Romeo unveiled the 164 in Frankfurt in 1987, Pininfarina had drawn a classic three-box sedan with a trunk clearly separated from the cabin. On the Stresa, Wierzbicki takes a different route, extending the roof into a sharply raked rear window so the tail looks like a natural continuation of the side profile. A red light bar stretches from one side to the other and reaches the Alfa Romeo badge in the center, while the Stresa script sits lower down. The diffuser also incorporates a second light element arranged vertically.

The paint changes character depending on how the light hits the body. In the shadows it looks almost black, while the doors and the surfaces above the rear wheels reveal cherry-red reflections that make the sheet metal’s curves more visible. Wierzbicki drew inspiration from the color of a ripe cherry and paired it with gold five-hole wheels, which stand out most clearly in the profile views.

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Up front, the hood’s creases converge toward the scudetto, where the designer placed the cross and the Biscione. The shield itself lights up, becoming part of the Stresa’s lighting signature along with the two slim headlights that follow the edge of the hood. In this way, the render uses Alfa Romeo’s traditional symbols to define the front end, while the roofline delivers the car’s coupe-like character.

At the moment, though, Alfa Romeo is focusing on other products. The SUV set to replace the Tonale will be built in Melfi, and Santo Ficili has pointed to an early 2028 launch, with positioning that spans the C and D segments. A compact model that will take over the role once held by the 147 and Giulietta will follow. Higher up in the range, Alfa Romeo is still studying the future of the Giulia and Stelvio, which could eventually converge into a single model.