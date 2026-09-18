From The Grand Tour to the auction block: Clarkson drops three legendary cars

Jeremy Clarkson turned ruining, over-modifying, and obsessing over quirky automobiles into a lucrative global religion. Now, the famously outspoken presenter is officially closing the curtain on a legendary era by sending three of his most prized personal vehicles to the auction block.

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Scheduled for November at the NEC Classic Motor Show Sale hosted by Iconic Auctioneers, these are surviving relics from The Grand Tour that Clarkson couldn’t bear to return after the cameras stopped rolling.

The headliner of this star-studded trio carries immense emotional weight for any gearhead. It is the 1982 Lancia Montecarlo Spider finished in Lotus Blue. The exact machine Clarkson steered across Zimbabwe and Botswana in the tear-jerking finale episode alongside Richard Hammond and James May.

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Marking the end of nearly two decades of television dominance, this Montecarlo isn’t just stock nostalgia. Restored top-to-bottom by Max500 Ltd, the production team aggressively enhanced it with Ferrari 308 taillights and a roaring quad-exhaust setup, creating an Italian sports car with an unrepeatable personality.

Joining the finale Lancia is a stunning 1983 Alfa Romeo GTV6, which made its memorable debut seven years ago during the “Well Aged Scotch” special along Scotland’s treacherous North Coast 500 route. Showing a surprisingly low 45,000 kilometers on the odometer, this pristine Alfa remains a delightfully quirky slice of Italian engineering that somehow survived Clarkson’s notoriously heavy right foot.

Then comes the ultimate absurd land yacht: a sky-blue 1978 Lincoln Continental Mark V straight out of The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown. Packing a massive 6.6-liter V8 engine, this American behemoth received a nitrous oxide injection system, bagpipes tucked neatly into the trunk, and a factory Cartier clock embedded in the dashboard. It represents the pinnacle of 1970s Detroit luxury, delightfully vandalized by British humor and excessive television budgets.

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Clarkson claims he simply lacks the time to stretch their legs properly, insisting these machines deserve owners who will actually drive them. However, in true Clarkson fashion, he dropped a provocative hint: the real motivation behind this garage purge will become clear in the upcoming season of Clarkson’s Farm.