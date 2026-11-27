Most advanced driver-assistance systems throw a digital tantrum the second faded lane markings disappear in a light drizzle, so Jeep decided to ask an audacious question: what happens when the pavement vanishes altogether? Teaming up with autonomous driving specialist Momenta, the iconic off-road brand unveiled its off-road driver-assistance ambitions on November 25 during the Jeep presentation in Guangzhou, setting a 2027 production target for the first model equipped with the technology.

Advertisement

While the system will handle mundane city streets, highway cruising, and tight parking spots just like any modern commuter car, its real party trick lies off the beaten path. Designed for unmarked trails across mud, sand, and snow, the software dynamically modulates brake pressure at each individual wheel. In practice, this allows the vehicle to stabilize itself during automatic braking on slick terrain or tighten its turning radius at low speeds in cramped trail conditions, though engineers are still finalizing the exact parameters for when drivers can hand over the reins.

Behind this rugged tech push sits a massive industrial comeback. Following a May agreement between Stellantis and Dongfeng, two new Jeep off-road models will roll off assembly lines in Wuhan starting in 2027. The program represents an investment exceeding 8 billion yuan (roughly 1 billion euros), with Stellantis contributing around 130 million euros.

Advertisement

Built on the shared R7 architecture, which will also underpin future Peugeot models, the upcoming SUV features a platform co-developed with Dongfeng, while Jeep retained full control over the styling and engineering specs.

Jeep’s European brand boss Fabio Catone insists it will be a genuine Jeep through and through, with early rumors pointing toward a boxy silhouette, the signature seven-slot grille, and a roughly 4.8-meter footprint. That puts it squarely in D-segment territory above the Compass, potentially aligning with the mystery SUV teased in the FaSTLAne 2030 roadmap.

China will get first dibs in 2027 with fully electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains, no range-extender versions are currently planned, while a European arrival in 2028 remains tentative, leaving open questions about which drivetrains and off-road tech features will cross the border.

Advertisement

To sell these vehicles, Jeep is aggressively rebuilding its Chinese retail footprint after shuttering its GAC joint venture back in 2022, reopening a story that originally began when Beijing Jeep started assembling the Cherokee in 1985. The brand aims to establish over 160 dealerships across 130 cities by the end of 2027, expanding to more than 220 showrooms in 175 cities by 2028 to hawk both locally built rigs and imported icons.