The next-generation Jeep Compass has secured a U.S. design patent covering its exterior styling. FCA US holds the patent, even though American dealerships still sell the previous-generation Compass for the 2027 model year.

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The timeline starts on February 25, 2025, when Stellantis filed the application. At the time, its North American product plan still called for the new-generation Compass to reach the United States after its European launch, with U.S. sales initially planned for 2026.

Stellantis secures U.S. design patent for the new Jeep Compass

Since then, Jeep has started production of the new Compass in Italy while Stellantis has revised its North American strategy. In October 2025, the company identified Belvidere, Illinois, as the future production site for both the Cherokee and Compass for the U.S. market. An August 2026 update raised the investment required to reopen the plant to more than $800 million, with the Cherokee selected as the first U.S.-built model on the STLA One architecture.

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Stellantis plans pilot production of the Cherokee for the first half of 2028, followed by full-scale manufacturing in the second half of 2029. The company has also confirmed a second Belvidere model on the same architecture, although it has not yet disclosed its identity. Earlier plans included the Compass in the Illinois program, but the latest update provides firm timing only for the Cherokee.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued patent US D1,157,295 S on November 17, 2026. Its drawings show the boxier body of the latest Compass, with pronounced wheel arches, slim headlights and Jeep’s familiar seven-slot grille.

In Europe, Jeep builds the new Compass on the STLA Medium platform, with a 2,795-mm wheelbase. The lineup includes mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric versions. The electric range also includes a 4xe model with 370 hp, using one electric motor on each axle.

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In the United States, Jeep lists a starting price of $29,990 for the 2027 Compass currently on sale. It uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine with 200 hp, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The Trailhawk adds the Active Drive Low system, which provides an overall 20:1 crawl ratio for low-speed driving over more demanding terrain.

Meanwhile, U.S. buyers can still order only the outgoing-generation Compass. The patent confirms that Stellantis has protected the new model’s design in the United States, but the company has yet to announce when, or whether, the latest generation will join the American lineup.