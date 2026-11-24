Jeep is preparing to expand sales of the Recon, its fully electric off-roader, which will reach Mexico after launching in the United States. The first example for local customers has already rolled off the assembly line at Stellantis’ Toluca plant ahead of a presentation scheduled for November 25. Jeep also plans to bring the model to European dealerships in 2027.

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Jeep Recon reaches Mexico as Europe prepares for a 2027 debut

Recon becomes the fifth Jeep model built in Mexico, where Stellantis also assembles the Wagoneer S. The two vehicles share the STLA Large platform but target very different buyers. Jeep developed the Recon primarily for demanding off-road use, making it the brand’s first fully electric model to earn Trail Rated certification.

The Moab version sold in the United States uses two electric motors that produce a combined 670 hp and about 620 lb-ft of torque. Jeep also equips it with an electronically locking rear differential, which helps send traction to the rear wheel that can use it when the other encounters a particularly slippery surface.

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The Recon also borrows one of the Wrangler’s most distinctive features: owners can remove all four doors, the rear quarter windows and the rear glass. In off-road driving, that setup can also improve visibility around obstacles and help drivers judge wheel placement more easily.

A roughly 100-kWh battery works with a 400-volt electrical architecture. Using a DC fast charger, drivers can take the battery from 5% to 80% in 28 minutes. In the United States, the Recon Moab carries an EPA-rated range of 222 miles.

The Recon’s U.S. sales start has been slow. Stellantis recorded just 82 sales during the first nine months of 2026, including 35 in the third quarter. Expanding into additional markets could help the model build volume over the coming months.

Jeep’s official Polish website lists 2027 as the expected start of European sales. The Recon still needs to complete the homologation process before Jeep can confirm the specifications for Europe, including the model’s WLTP range.