When the Jeep Renegade first landed in Europe back in 2014, you could spot it from three zip codes away thanks to its flat roof, upright tailgate, and those unmistakable jerrycan-inspired “X” taillights. After moving more than 610,000 units across the continent, the boxy favorite is officially coming back for a second act.

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Speaking at the Paris Motor Show, Jeep’s European boss Xavier Peugeot confirmed that a brand-new generation will arrive by 2030. However, the returning Renegade will have to squeeze itself neatly between the smaller Avenger and the larger Compass, assuming its siblings are willing to share the spotlight.

While Jeep is keeping official order books and factory announcements close to its chest, industry rumors suggest production could kick off between late 2028 and early 2029 at the Tychy plant in Poland, right alongside the Avenger. Under the sheet metal, the next-generation Jeep Renegade is widely expected to ride on the STLA One platform, opening the door for both hybrid and all-electric powertrains.

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Jeep hinted in Paris at utilizing multiple architectures and propulsion setups for its future European lineup, but the final engine roster remains anyone’s guess, though pure diesel nostalgia likely isn’t on the menu.

Styling could also take an unexpected turn. Alongside the traditional squared-off silhouette, whispers point toward a potential “fastback” variant featuring a sleeker, sloped roofline, proving that not even Jeep is immune to the industry’s obsession with coupe-styled crossovers. Ultimately, pricing and interior packaging will decide whether shoppers who find the Avenger a bit too cozy will gravitate back toward the middle child.

Previewing what the upright version could look like, speculative renderings retain the flat roof, generous glass area, and compact proportions while toning down the ground clearance and wheel-arch cladding for everyday urban commuting.

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Up front, slim horizontal headlights flank a darkened fascia housing Jeep’s signature seven-slot grille, paired with an olive-green paint job and a contrasting black roof. Around back, the vertical liftgate, roof-integrated spoiler, satin lower bumper insert, and modernized LED “X” taillights keep the original spirit alive.