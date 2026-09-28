Stellantis taps Chinese AI powerhouse Momenta to drive future Jeeps and Peugeots

Stellantis is officially outsourcing a major chunk of its autonomous brainpower. The multi-brand conglomerate has inked a deal with Chinese smart-driving specialist Momenta through its joint venture, Dongfeng Stellantis Automotive Technology (DSAT).

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Signed in Shanghai on September 24, this collaboration wants to deliver next-generation assisted and autonomous driving capabilities for future Peugeot and Jeep models. Western buyers won’t escape it: these co-developed systems seem explicitly earmarked for Europe and other international markets, proving that Stellantis is fully comfortable letting foreign code dictate your daily commute.

Rather than slapping a generic off-the-shelf driver-assist package onto every dashboard across its sprawling lineup, Stellantis claims it will adapt Momenta’s global R7 software architecture to respect each brand’s distinct driving dynamic.

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For Jeep, that means recalibrating algorithms so your digital co-pilot doesn’t panic when crawling over rocks, maintaining that rugged sensation of driver control off the beaten track. For Peugeot, the focus shifts to tarmac agility, razor-sharp steering feedback, and silky-smooth dynamic responses. Crucially, the engineering effort goes beyond bolting on cameras, radars, and sensors.

Momenta and DSAT are directly tuning power steering, brake-by-wire feel, and powertrain calibration so the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) actually feel like an organic extension of the chassis rather than a frantic robot fighting you for control.

The fruits of this digital marriage should hit showrooms starting in 2027, debuting on next-generation electrified platforms spanning both battery-electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains. Beyond basic lane-keeping, the roadmap encompasses Level 3 autonomous driving technology, allowing vehicles to handle driving duties entirely under specific conditions.

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For Stellantis, merging its vehicle design experience with Momenta’s artificial intelligence expertise is a pragmatic survival move in a software-driven era. Meanwhile, Momenta’s balance sheet is on a tear: in the first half of 2026 alone, its technology was on roughly 321,000 new vehicles, an 83.7% jump compared to the same period in 2025. By the end of June 2026, Momenta’s cumulative footprint eclipsed one million vehicles across 105 different models and 26 manufacturers.