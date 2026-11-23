The seven slots of the Jeep Grand Cherokee become an illuminated theme that also carries into the cabin in this render, which imagines a new version of the American SUV. Sezer Design keeps the Grand Cherokee’s tall hood and nearly flat roofline, focusing mainly on the way the grille, headlights, and dashboard light up.

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The connection between the exterior and interior stands out in the middle of the dashboard, where a row of illuminated vertical elements mirrors the rhythm of the front grille. Lower down, the display shows driving modes for pavement, snow, sand, and rock, so the SUV’s off-road character remains visible inside the cabin as well. Behind the two-tone steering wheel sits a digital instrument cluster. The lighting along the doors takes on a warmer tone that matches the light-colored trim, while the panoramic glass roof extends all the way to the rear seats.

New Jeep Grand Cherokee render imagines a bolder SUV with an illuminated seven-slot grille

The front end stays tall and squared-off, with very slim horizontal headlights and two vertical elements that drop down along the sides of the bumper. Flush door handles keep the silver body sides clean, where the angular wheel arches outlined in black and the dark pillars stand out. The roofline runs into the spoiler, and the tailgate gathers the taillights into a black panel, with the Jeep badge at the center and the Grand Cherokee name placed lower down.

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The first Grand Cherokee made its public debut in Detroit in 1992, when Jeep famously drove it through a glass wall at the auto show. The model aimed to give buyers the comfort of a long-distance vehicle without giving up true SUV capability. In 2021, the fifth generation expanded on that formula with the L variant, the first Grand Cherokee with three rows of seats. In 2022, Jeep opened European reservations for the plug-in hybrid 4xe.

In the United States, Jeep has announced the Trailhawk, Overland, and Upland trims for the 2027 model year. The Laredo and Laredo X use the 3.6-liter V6, while from the Laredo Altitude upward, the standard engine becomes the 2.0-liter Hurricane 4 turbocharged four-cylinder. In Europe, meanwhile, the plan presented in Paris calls for a lineup of up to six models by 2030, each with at least one all-wheel-drive variant. The announced launches include the new Renegade, the Recon, and a second D-segment SUV expected in 2028.