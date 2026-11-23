Spending $174,000 on a Jeep might sound like a symptom of severe financial heatstroke, yet that is precisely what happened when a SEMA-display Jeep Wrangler Commando 392 crossed the virtual block on Bring a Trailer.

Advertisement

Following a 48-bid frenzy with no reserve on Sunday, November 22, this barely broken-in beast, showing just 220 miles on the odometer, found a new home. The best part? Both the hammer price and the buyer’s fee go directly to the USO, meaning the winning bidder gets an absurdly over-engineered toy while supporting U.S. service members and their families.

Before heading to Las Vegas, this rig started life as a four-door Wrangler Moab 392. FOX Factory intercepted it while brand-new and converted it into one of just 250 Commando editions originally reserved for active-duty military and veterans, though this charity auction welcomed civilians with deep pockets. Finished in glossy military green with color-matched tubular doors and a tan soft top, it wears “Commando” graphics and USO badging on the hood so nobody mistakes it for a standard mall-crawler.

Advertisement

Under that vented hood sits a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 that FOX Factory decided wasn’t quite rowdy enough. They bolted on a Whipple supercharger and a MagnaFlow exhaust system, cranking output to 705 HP routed through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Off-road hardware includes Selec-Trac four-wheel drive, front and rear locking differentials, and an electronically disconnecting front sway bar for maximum wheel articulation.

It rides 3.5 inches higher than stock on remote-reservoir FOX shocks, rolling on 17-inch bronze wheels wrapped in 37-inch Nitto tire, —with a matching full-size spare strapped inside the rear cargo area. Skid plates and a front Warn winch complete the rock-crawling armor.

Inside, things remain surprisingly “innocent” for a vehicle designed to conquer craters. Heated, power-adjustable front seats feature black and tan leather upholstery with embroidered Commando logos, paired with a 12.3-inch Uconnect touchscreen, a backup camera, and an Alpine sound system.

Advertisement

Although the rig currently sits in California, Texas-based Helfman Dodge will handle the paperwork, requiring the lucky buyer to split the bill into two separate payments: one for the base Wrangler and another for FOX Factory’s glorious mechanical madness.