The first drive in this 1958 Jeep Willys CJ-5 took place on a trail much like the one it had been dragged out of. This time, however, the old off-roader moved under its own power. The creator behind the YouTube channel 99 Projects had originally needed a five-ton military truck to recover it because the engine had seized. The video follows the work required to bring it back to life, from discovering rust inside one cylinder to finally driving it through the trees.

Advertisement

Abandoned 1958 Jeep Willys CJ-5 comes back to life after years outdoors

The identification plate helped confirm both the model and production year. Jeep added the CJ-5 to its civilian lineup in 1955, borrowing the rounded fenders of the military M38A1. Its 81-inch wheelbase, or roughly 206 cm, kept the axles close together and later proved useful on the narrow trail, where the driver had little room to correct the Jeep’s path.

When the CJ-5 came out of the woods, its previous owner recalled seeing it run several years earlier. The new owner estimates that it had sat unused for somewhere between five and ten years.

Advertisement

Once the Jeep reached the workshop, the problems quickly multiplied. The transmission had also locked up. Oil level looked normal, but the crankshaft refused to move. After removing the spark plugs, the owner found rust and debris inside the cylinders. Initial attempts to free the engine failed, so he removed the cylinder head and discovered heavy corrosion in one cylinder along with a blown head gasket.

After cleaning the damaged cylinder, he finally managed to turn the engine by hand. He then reinstalled the cylinder head with a new $22 head gasket. Getting the engine to idle steadily required more work, including dealing with a faulty starter motor, a rusted ring gear and a fuel tank that leaked gasoline. During one attempt, part of the wiring caught fire, creating yet another ignition problem.

Advertisement

Back on the trail, a dirty windshield limited visibility, but the Willys kept moving even through the tighter sections. At one point, the headlights even came back to life during the drive.

The video still shows a heavily corroded floor and bodywork scarred by years outside. That condition makes the transformation more striking: the same CJ-5 that once had to be dragged toward a recovery truck eventually managed to drive the trail under its own power.