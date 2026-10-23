Grandpa’s dusty secret: the forgotten 1968 Ferrari 330 GTC worth a fortune

It is the classic dream that keeps car enthusiasts obsessively checking their relatives’ dusty outbuildings: opening an old garage door and stumbling upon a forgotten Italian thoroughbred worth a fortune. For an Ohio family, that fantasy became reality when a rare 1968 Ferrari 330 GTC was discovered sitting in their late grandfather’s garage, buried under years of neglect and thick cobwebs.

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Enter the YouTube detailers from WD Detailing, who headed to Ohio after the owner, Liliana, decided it was finally time to rescue her grandfather’s neglected classic. The mission was anything but simple, as decades of garage dust, mold, and humidity had taken a heavy toll on the vintage exotic.

The restoration crew tackled the grime head-on, starting by pulling off the period-correct wire wheels for a high-pressure wash and paint decontamination. This tedious step finally revealed the ultra-rare Colorado Brown metallic finish underneath.

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Inside, the team fought off mold, carefully treated the original black leather seats, and deep-cleaned the headliner and floor mats. As the crew noted, true vintage patina cannot result faked. You have to get your hands dirty to earn it.

The delicate engine bay housing the legendary 4.0-liter Colombo V12 required a gentle touch, relying on targeted steam cleaning instead of harsh chemicals to protect sensitive components.

While the general public often overlooks the 1968 Ferrari 330 series, built using bits from the 250 GT/E and 275, collectors know better. Driven by Gioacchino Colombo’s brilliantly versatile V12 architecture, which famously ranged from a modest 1.5 liters all the way up to 4.9 liters, these models command serious money.

Top-tier variants like the open-top 330 GTS routinely fetch between $1.8 million and $2.5 million. A pristine 330 GTC coupe easily touches $800,000 to $1,000,000. While this specific garage-find V12 requires substantial mechanical recommissioning after decades of sitting idle, its fresh cosmetic polish and complete provenance mean it could effortlessly fetch between $500,000 and $700,000 at auction.

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Seeing the emotional transformation left Liliana in tears, proving that bringing a million-dollar piece of Italian history back to life is worth every drop of elbow grease.