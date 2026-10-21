Ferrari 296 “Challenge Stradale” seen in Maranello with the F80 and other models

A Ferrari 296 that looks even closer to a race car has appeared again in front of Varryx’s camera on the roads around Maranello. The heavily covered prototype has been linked to a possible Challenge Stradale, although Ferrari has not confirmed that name for a version expected to sit above the Speciale. Early reports point to limited production and a possible debut at the Finali Mondiali in Barcelona.

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Ferrari 296 could lose its hybrid system for an even more focused variant

The most significant technical rumor concerns the removal of the hybrid system, which would reduce weight and place greater focus on the combustion engine. Reports suggest around 720 hp and a dry weight close to 1,300 kilograms, although those figures remain unofficial until Ferrari publishes full specifications.

Ferrari has already followed a similar approach with the 296 Challenge developed for its one-make racing series. That model uses a 2,992 cc twin-turbo V6 without hybrid assistance and officially produces 700 hp. Removing the high-voltage battery and electric motor helps reduce both weight and complexity in competition use.

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The road-legal Speciale, by contrast, keeps the plug-in hybrid system and delivers a combined 880 hp. A lighter derivative without electrification would therefore follow a different path, relying more heavily on weight reduction and chassis development to improve performance even with a lower total output.

In the video, the prototype features a prominent rear wing, supporting speculation that Ferrari is working on a package with greater downforce. The camouflage hides much of the bodywork and appears to suggest references to the 512 S, leaving the final surfaces and production details still to be revealed.

The footage also includes an F80 with exposed carbon fiber and white graphics, together with several other Ferrari models. The video shows the Luce and Amalfi as well as the Purosangue, 12Cilindri, 296 Speciale and 849 Testarossa, mixing already unveiled cars with vehicles still undergoing testing.

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On the race-only 296 Challenge, Ferrari uses aerodynamic solutions derived from the 296 GT3, including a front S-Duct and a swan-neck rear wing. The front channel directs air through the central radiator before releasing it through an opening in the hood.

A possible debut at the Finali Mondiali remains speculation, along with the commercial name and final technical specifications. The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya calendar lists the event for November 21 and 22, at the end of the Ferrari Challenge season.