Beyond the F80: Ferrari hints at an even more extreme ‘XX’ hypercar

When mortal drivers thought 1,200 HP was sufficient to pick up groceries or occasionally break the sound barrier, Maranello appears ready to prove that excess is never quite enough. The automotive rumor mill ignited after eagle-eyed observers at CarBuzz spotted a trademark filing in Argentina for a rather telling nameplate, “FXX80.” While Ferrari has not officially pulled the sheet off a new hypercar, the nomenclature immediately points to Maranello’s XX program, a exclusive club where wealthy client-test drivers pay astronomical sums to act as glorified development engineers on race tracks.

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To appreciate the sheer absurdity of a potential FXX80, one must first look at the baseline Ferrari F80. In its standard street-legal trim, the F80 pushes out a combined 1,200 HP thanks to a hybrid powertrain anchored by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 that generates 900 HP all on its own.

Weighing in at a dry 1,525 kilograms, the Ferrari F80 blasts from 0 to 100 km/h in a neck-snapping 2.15 seconds, while bringing all that kinetic energy to a dead stop from 100 km/h in just 28 meters. Add to that an astonishing 1,050 kilograms of downforce generated at 250 km/h, and you have a car that already defies basic physics.

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Naturally, an XX evolution would dial the madness up to eleven. Speculation suggests engineers would focus on aggressive aerodynamic revisions, enhanced cooling channels, track-hardened suspension geometry, and even sharper power management. Rumors of camouflaged prototypes sporting wild wings have already surfaced, though a trademark filing itself is merely a legal perimeter fence, not a factory production green light.

The ultimate question remains road legality. While the SF90 XX Stradale proved Ferrari is willing to slap license plates on XX-badged vehicles, no details exist regarding whether an FXX80 would be allowed anywhere near public pavement or strictly confined to private track days.

Pricing, production numbers, and delivery timelines are currently nonexistent. But if history looks like an indicator, whenever Maranello adds two X’s to a nameplate, bank accounts tremble and physics laws might change.