There’s a million-dollar Honda rotting in a Tokyo garage

Tokyo is the kind of city that knows how to keep a secret better than a Swiss banker. Behind the anonymous facade of a mundane building, a low, yellow silhouette hasn’t moved in years. It’s a first-generation Honda NSX-R, one of only 483 units ever produced. All right-hand drive, all intended exclusively for the Japanese market. In the world of automotive collecting, this is a holy relic. And yet, it’s currently doubling as a very expensive dust collector.

Photos of the yellow ghost surfaced on Reddit’s r/carspotting, sending the community into a predictable frenzy. The brilliant yellow paint is now a depressing shade of charcoal grey thanks to years of neglect, yet the car remains untouched. No broken glass, no graffiti, no scavenged parts. This is Tokyo, after all, where people are so polite they’ll leave a million-dollar NSX to rot in peace, save for a few curious fingerprints in the grime.

The reason for this tragedy is where Japanese logic hits a brick wall. The prevailing theory is that the owner passed away, leaving the vehicle trapped in a legal limbo that would make Kafka blush.

In Japan, if you don’t have the paperwork or a clear heir to navigate the labyrinthine “shaken” system, the mandatory inspection where taxes skyrocket as a car age, the vehicle simply ceases to exist to the state. For many, it’s cheaper to let a masterpiece vanish than to pay the ransom required to keep it road-legal.

It’s a heartbreaking end for a machine developed with the direct input of Ayrton Senna. This was the NSX stripped of its ego, lightened, stiffened, and pushed to the absolute limit. With its 3.2-liter V6 officially “claiming” 276 HP, though real-world figures are north of 300, it famously lapped the Nürburgring in 7 minutes and 56 seconds back in 2002.

Today, the market has gone absolutely feral for JDM icons. While average prices hover around $387,000, we’ve already seen specimens fetch a staggering $1.06 million at auction. With a 90% sell-through rate, these NSXs are financial gold. But this specific NSX-R might never see a gavel. It might just end up as scrap metal because of a missing stamp on a piece of paper.