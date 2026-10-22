Ferrari Luce costs less than expected in the U.S. but still tops the Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The Ferrari Luce will start at $560,800 in the United States, where first deliveries are expected in the second quarter of 2027. The price of Maranello’s first electric model comes in below early estimates, although it still exceeds half a million in the Netherlands, where buyers will need at least €551,687 including VAT and registration tax.

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Ferrari Luce U.S. price lands at $560,800, below early estimates

Sander van den Bey, director of Kroymans dealership, disclosed the Dutch price and said he had received inquiries both from existing Ferrari customers and from people approaching the Prancing Horse network for the first time. He described interest as significant, although he did not provide a figure for reservations in the country.

The debate surrounding the car’s styling therefore comes alongside a commercial response that has satisfied Ferrari so far. Benedetto Vigna had already described reservations as consistent with expectations, highlighting how the Luce was attracting both existing Ferrari owners and new buyers.

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In July, the Financial Times reported that Ferrari had already reached its 2026 commercial target of just under 500 units. The newspaper obtained that figure from its own sources, while Ferrari has kept volumes private. That target therefore refers to reservations planned for the year rather than the entire production availability for 2027.

The Luce uses four electric motors, one for each wheel, with a combined output of 1,050 hp. Ferrari claims a 0-100 km/h time of 2.5 seconds and a gross battery capacity of 122 kWh, placing this powertrain in a five-seat vehicle.

Jony Ive and Marc Newson contributed to the cabin through LoveFrom, introducing solutions that differ from those found in other Ferraris. Their involvement helped shape the interior, which forms another distinctive element of the brand’s first fully electric model.

In the United States, Car and Driver had initially estimated a price of around $640,000, or $79,200 more than the figure now reported. That gap simply measures the difference from the publication’s earlier estimate and does not represent a price cut or discount for customers.

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The Dutch figure, meanwhile, reflects the taxes applied in that market and remains specific to the Netherlands while Ferrari has yet to announce Italian pricing. The final amount will also depend on the chosen configuration, additional equipment and the level of personalization requested by each customer.