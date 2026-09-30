New Maserati GranCoupé render imagines the Trident’s next GT

A Maserati GranCoupé could theoretically join the brand’s grand tourers with an even more muscular body, at least according to a new independent render. Digital creator Tommaso Ciampi imagined the car as Maserati prepares a new product plan aimed at reversing years of declining volumes.

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Maserati GranCoupé render imagines a muscular new grand tourer

Stellantis has already included two new E-segment models in its FaSTLAne 2030 program, reinforcing Maserati’s position in the luxury market. Maserati plans to present its roadmap in Modena in December 2026, when the company should provide more details about the projects that will expand its lineup. Stellantis has confirmed the segment and number of upcoming models, but it has not assigned final names to both vehicles or explicitly identified them as direct replacements for the Quattroporte and Levante.

Santo Ficili, who also leads Alfa Romeo, faces a difficult turnaround after falling deliveries weighed heavily on Maserati’s revenue. In 2025, the brand shipped about 7,900 vehicles to its dealer network, down from 11,300 in 2024 and 26,600 in 2023. Those figures refer to manufacturer shipments rather than retail sales. Stellantis’ annual report puts Maserati’s 2025 sales to end customers at 11,127 vehicles.

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Maserati’s revenue fell to €726 million, or about $825 million, while the brand recorded an adjusted operating loss of €198 million, roughly $225 million. That loss improved from €260 million, or about $295 million, a year earlier, although the operating margin remained deeply negative at 27.3%. Any future expansion of the lineup will therefore arrive while Maserati continues working to improve its financial performance.

Ciampi’s virtual GranCoupé draws inspiration from Maserati’s sports cars while exaggerating the contrast between the long hood and the cabin. The body sits extremely low and widens around the wheels, where pronounced arches and oversized rims give the side profile a particularly muscular appearance.

The digital creator built the front around a large grille with vertical bars that retain a recognizable Maserati identity. Slim headlights occupy very little vertical space, while the rear uses geometric lighting elements and leaves four exhaust outlets prominently exposed below.

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The images provide no information about a potential powertrain, and nothing currently connects this virtual coupe to either of the two E-segment vehicles announced by Stellantis. The GranCoupé remains an independent interpretation of Maserati’s grand-touring theme, while the company’s December plan should provide the first concrete details about its next production models.