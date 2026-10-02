Made in China, assembled in Italy: JAC confirms talks with Maserati and Huawei

Chinese automaker JAC Motors recently confirmed in market documents that it has initiated preliminary talks with Stellantis and tech titan Huawei to potentially co-develop and manufacture the next generation of all-electric Maserati models.

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The mere whiff of this unexpected cross-continental alliance sent JAC shares skyrocketing 20% in just three trading sessions, forcing Chinese executives to issue a cold-water warning: no binding contracts have been signed, and the scope of the potential deal remains completely undefined. Stellantis, predictably tight-lipped, echoed the caution, reminding observers that consulting global tech partners is simply routine corporate due diligence.

If (when) this partnership will materialize, it would breathe new battery-powered life into Modena’s struggling Trident with two distinct luxury EVs: a mid-to-large luxury SUV and a sweeping, high-performance electric grand tourer.

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The proposed division of labor is delightfully corporate. JAC, alongside Maextro, its ultra-luxury joint venture with Huawei, would provide the underlying skateboard platforms and basic vehicle engineering. Huawei would step in as the digital brain, supplying software, infotainment hardware, and advanced driver-assistance systems.

Maserati, meanwhile, gets to do what it actually excels at: sculpting gorgeous body panels, tailoring supple leather, and tweaking the suspension so the vehicle drives like a thoroughbred Italian machine.

The manufacturing scheme is where things get truly logistical. To sidestep hefty import tariffs while preserving a shred of Italian pride, the vehicles would likely utilize a Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) assembly process. Unfinished body shells would arrive from JAC’s plant in Hefei, China, loaded onto cargo ships, and delivered to Stellantis’ Cassino plant in Italy for final interior fitting, trim application, and dynamic chassis tuning.

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However, significant financial roadblocks remain. Stellantis is reportedly balking at Huawei’s eye-watering licensing costs for Level 3 autonomous driving tech, sparking talks of a tiered compromise, delivering high-tech autonomous hardware to tech-obsessed Chinese buyers while offering watered-down, cheaper ADAS packages in Europe.

If executives can agree on who covers the bill, this Chinese-engineered, Italian-dressed gamble could serve as the center-stage announcement during Maserati’s crucial Investor Day in Modena this December.