This Maserati 5000 GT Frua spent 30 years seized and forgotten

Maserati Classiche has certified the 5000 GT Frua chassis 103*064, making it the first car from this series to receive the program’s official recognition. The coupe once belonged to King Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and spent more than 30 years impounded in Egypt before returning to Italy for restoration. It also represents the first 5000 GT body created by Pietro Frua within a total production run of just 34 cars.

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Maserati certifies rare 5000 GT Frua once owned by the Saudi royal family

The Maserati joined the Saudi royal family in 1966, when Prince Magid Ben Saoud bought it as a gift for his father. Maserati had recently taken the car back from a customer in Rome who chose a newer model, so the company gave it a complete overhaul before the sale. At the buyer’s request, Maserati also replaced the original paint with Rosso Rubino Chiaro.

In 1967, after the Six-Day War and the king’s departure from Egypt, local authorities confiscated the car. A storage facility in Cairo kept it away from public view until 2000, when it resurfaced with approximately 7,900 miles and all of its major components still present.

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A collector from Texas bought the Maserati and arranged its return to Modena, where specialists spent four years restoring it. The work brought the Frua back to the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in 2004, where it earned recognition after decades away from the prestigious events for which cars of this caliber were originally created.

Maserati developed the 5000 GT in the late 1950s after the Shah of Persia requested something more exclusive than the 3500 GT. Giulio Alfieri adapted a 5.0-liter V8 derived from the racing 450S. Early versions used carburetors and produced more than 350 hp, while later cars adopted Lucas indirect fuel injection and chain-driven valve timing, with output of roughly 335 hp.

Touring unveiled its interpretation in Turin in 1959, starting a series of commissions that involved several different coachbuilders. Pietro Frua chose larger glass surfaces and a lower beltline, visually lightening the proportions of the large coupe.

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The newly certified example originally wore Luci di Mezzanotte paint with a Camoscio interior, and Maserati used it for testing and demonstrations.

An appearance at the 1963 Geneva Motor Show came before Maserati transferred the car to its French importer. There, Aga Khan IV drove it and subsequently decided to order a 5000 GT of his own.

Maserati Classiche reconstructed this history through its archives. The program, active since 2021 and now part of Bottegafuoriserie, compares historical documents with the car’s specifications and mechanical components to determine