Fiat’s most powerful cars ever: the top spot goes to an unexpected model

Throughout Fiat’s history, some of its most powerful engines have also found their way into vehicles designed to carry large families or handle everyday work. A comparison of six mass-production combustion models, using the most powerful version of each, therefore brings together the Fiat Coupé Turbo and several very different vehicles, including two South American pickup trucks. The ranking covers Fiat-branded models only, leaving Abarth cars to a separate list.

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Fiat’s most powerful cars ever: the winner is not the one you might expect

At the top sits the Freemont 3.6 V6, a seven-seat crossover powered by Chrysler’s Pentastar engine with 276 hp and 252 lb-ft of torque. The engine works with a six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, allowing the Freemont to reach 204 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.4 seconds.

The Coupé 2.0 20v Turbo stops at 217 hp but retains the advantage in outright performance. Its turbocharged five-cylinder engine allows it to reach 250 km/h and complete the 0–100 km/h sprint in around 6.5 seconds, showing how peak power tells only part of the story when comparing two very different cars.

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Next comes the Ulysse 3.0 V6 24V, which raised the minivan’s maximum output to 201 hp. In gasoline form, it reaches 205 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.2 seconds, while retaining a body designed to carry families and luggage.

Fourth place is shared by three diesel-powered models, all producing 197 hp but following very different approaches. The Croma 2.4 Multijet 20v uses a five-cylinder engine and combines its role as a long-distance family car with a top speed of 216 km/h and a 0–100 km/h time of 8.5 seconds.

The Toro and Titano reach the same power level with a 2.2-liter Multijet diesel producing 332 lb-ft of torque, earning their place in the ranking thanks to updates introduced in South American markets. The Toro continues to offer this engine in its 2027 lineup alongside the pickup’s other powertrain options.

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On the Titano updated for 2026, the diesel works with an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Fiat uses its output and strong torque delivery in a vehicle designed for carrying loads, where pulling power matters just as much as maximum horsepower.

Among the six models, the Coupé therefore remains the fastest in terms of top speed, even though the Freemont takes the horsepower crown. The V6’s 276 hp gives it a 59-hp advantage over the sports car, but that power goes into a larger vehicle designed for a very different purpose.