Fiat Topolino gets U.S. updates with new Open Air version and yacht-inspired special edition

Fiat is expanding the use of the Topolino in the United States with Low-Speed Vehicle certification and the addition of the new Open Air version. The 2027 model is already available at selected dealerships with a starting price of $13,995, plus destination charges.

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Fiat Topolino adds Open Air model and broader road access in the U.S.

The update also applies to customers who already own the small EV. Fiat will offer them a free kit to convert their vehicles to LSV classification, while future shipments of 2027 Topolino models will arrive at dealerships already certified. The category allows a maximum speed of 25 mph, or about 40 km/h, and permits access to roads where state and local regulations allow LSVs.

The Open Air introduces a different combination of bodywork and cabin covering. It retains the full doors of the standard Topolino and pairs them with a fabric roof that folds backward. The Dolce Vita, meanwhile, keeps its open sides with rope barriers, setting it apart from the new version with the retractable roof.

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Fiat is also adding Corallo Orange and Luna Greige to the color palette alongside Verde Vita Mint, with all three available across the range. A new color instrument display behind the steering wheel updates the way driving information appears.

Fiat has also worked with Monster on accessories, developing the portable Monsterlino audio system. The Bluetooth stereo speakers attach magnetically to the vehicle and can be removed and carried away, allowing users to connect them to a smartphone and keep listening after leaving the car. Online sales through Fiat’s U.S. website will begin soon.

Andrew Waterhouse, head of Fiat North America, attributed the expanded lineup to stronger-than-expected demand. According to the company, several dealerships have already sold their entire initial 2026 allocations, although Fiat has not yet disclosed total sales figures.

The Topolino reaches this latest update after earning a place on TIME’s Best Inventions of 2026 list in the design category. Green Car Journal also named it “Neighborhood Green Car of the Year 2027,” while the Fiat 500e received the “Urban Green Car of the Year 2027” award.

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Fiat presented the updates during the opening of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show aboard a Sanlorenzo SX100 yacht. For the occasion, Fiat and the Italian shipyard created a one-off Topolino featuring refined fabrics, natural leather inserts and a marine wood floor inspired by teak yacht decks. The customization also extends to the seats, dashboard, folding roof and seat belts.