Fiat Freemont gets a modern redesign, leaving its Dodge Journey origins behind

The Fiat Freemont returns in a digital interpretation that replaces its original link to the Dodge Journey with a body derived from the Jeep Compass. The idea comes from Kleber Silva, the digital creator known as KDesign, who adapts the SUV to the styling language of Fiat’s latest models.

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Fiat recently unveiled the new Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback in Paris, both measuring under 4.5 meters and developed to support combustion, hybrid and electric powertrains. In the same setting, the Multiplay explored the idea of a transformable family vehicle, while the Multiplina presented a four-seat urban quadricycle. Those are the projects Fiat has officially shown, and Silva now adds his own interpretation of the Freemont to that broader picture.

The exercise recalls the way the original model came to life. Fiat first presented the Freemont in Geneva in 2011 at the start of the Fiat-Chrysler partnership. The Dodge Journey provided the base, while the Toluca plant in Mexico handled production. Within a 4.89-meter body, the Freemont offered seating for seven, folding seats and several storage compartments for everyday practicality.

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The original range launched with the 2.0-liter Multijet diesel, available with 140 hp or 170 hp, before Fiat later expanded the lineup with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Fiat also revised the suspension setup, steering response and sound insulation, adapting the American SUV to better suit European driving habits.

In this virtual Freemont, the connection to the Compass appears in its squared profile, pronounced wheel arches and almost flat roofline. The light blue bodywork contrasts with the black roof and protective cladding, joined by silver roof rails and two-tone wheels. At the front, the Fiat badge sits between the headlights inside a wide black element that recalls the Grande Panda.

The dark trim reappears at the rear, framing taillights divided into several sections above the Freemont name and a Hybrid badge. That last detail reflects the designer’s own choice, as he does not define a specific powertrain for the project. Inside, the cabin keeps the Jeep-based layout, adapted with a Fiat badge on the steering wheel, digital instruments, an infotainment screen and a rotary gear selector.

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Arnaud Belloni has also previewed a smaller Fiat model with competitive positioning, along with the study of another vehicle for Mirafiori. Antonio Filosa has tied further product allocations to improvements in industrial conditions, pointing in particular to energy costs and logistics management.