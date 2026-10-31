Fiat Fastback reaches 200,000 sales in Brazil as 2027 lineup renews the challenge

The Fiat Fastback has reached 200,000 sales in Brazil, four years after the brand entered the SUV coupe segment. Built in Betim, the model now adds new configurations alongside its hybrid versions and the sporty Abarth, giving Brazilian customers more choice with the 2027 lineup.

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Fiat Fastback celebrates 200,000 Brazilian sales with new 2027 versions

The Abarth keeps the T270 engine with 182 hp and 199 lb-ft of torque, paired with a specially calibrated six-speed automatic transmission. Running on ethanol, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 220 km/h, making it the performance flagship of the range.

An electrically adjustable driver’s seat and panoramic roof add to its equipment, alongside a 10.1-inch display. Blind-spot monitoring joins the other driver-assistance systems, which include autonomous emergency braking and lane-departure warning.

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Audace and Impetus instead use the mild-hybrid system, splitting the electrified offering across two trim levels. The Audace includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel and 10.1-inch infotainment system, while its ADAS package also adds lane-keeping assistance.

On the Impetus, front parking sensors complete the parking aids, while the instrument cluster uses a 7-inch display. Leather upholstery comes with exterior details that include a two-tone roof and 18-inch wheels, larger than those fitted to the Audace.

At the lower end of the lineup, the Smart Drive grew out of the success of an accessory package previously available as an option on the Turbo 200. Now a standalone trim, it adds a rearview camera and allows drivers to unlock the car with the key in their pocket, charge a phone wirelessly and start the engine remotely. It also keeps the entry version’s LED headlights and 17-inch wheels, along with an electronic parking brake with Auto Hold.

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The BlackMotion special edition builds on that equipment with dark exterior trim and gloss-black wheels. Inside, it also gets a 10.1-inch infotainment system, larger than the 8.4-inch display used by the Smart Drive.

Frederico Battaglia, head of Fiat and Abarth for South America, links the sales milestone to the decision to enter a segment that was new to the brand. Since its 2022 launch, the Fastback has also emphasized cargo capacity, with a 600-liter trunk that Fiat describes as the largest in its class.