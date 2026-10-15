Fiat Topolino named one of TIME’s best inventions of 2026

The Fiat Topolino has joined TIME’s Best Inventions of 2026 list, earning a place in the Design category. The recognition highlights the way the electric quadricycle approaches urban mobility through compact dimensions and styling that revives a historic name from the Italian automaker’s past.

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Fiat Topolino joins TIME’s best inventions of 2026 in the Design category

Each year, TIME builds its Best Inventions selection by gathering nominations from editors and international correspondents, along with submissions made online. The evaluation considers originality and ambition, as well as effectiveness and impact, across products from a wide range of industries.

The Fiat model measures 2.53 meters long and 1.40 meters wide, with seating for two and a top speed of 45 km/h. Its 6 kW electric motor, equivalent to around 8.2 hp, draws power from a 5.4 kWh battery. Fiat claims a range of up to 75 kilometers on the WMTC cycle, making it suitable for the short urban trips for which the vehicle was developed.

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Drivers can recharge the Topolino from a standard household socket using the cable supplied with the vehicle. Fiat says a full charge takes less than four hours, allowing owners to recover energy during a stop at home. Its compact size also makes maneuvering easier and helps when searching for parking in crowded urban areas.

The lineup also includes the new Topolino Dolcevita, introduced in September with a retractable fabric roof. This version retains an enclosed body while bringing a feature previously reserved for the Vilebrequin Collector’s Edition to the wider range. Customers can therefore choose a Topolino that offers open-air driving while retaining the option to close the roof when needed.

TIME’s recognition follows commercial results that Fiat describes as positive across several European markets. According to the automaker, the Topolino has led Europe’s electric quadricycle segment since 2025 and continues to hold that position in 2026. Fiat reports strong results in Italy and Germany, as well as in the Netherlands, Austria and Switzerland. Since July, the model has also reached the top position in France.

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In Italy, the Topolino captured a 42.2% share of the electric light quadricycle market during the first eight months of 2026, gaining 2.8 percentage points. Arnaud Belloni, CEO of Fiat, Abarth and Lancia and Stellantis’ Head of Marketing for Europe, commented on the TIME selection by highlighting the company’s goal of bringing new generations closer to electric mobility. He sees the recognition as a result of the work carried out on the Topolino’s design and ease of use.