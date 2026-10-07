Fiat hits a new low in the US with fewer than one daily sale nationwide

Fiat sold just 52 examples of the 500e in the United States during the third quarter of 2026, down 82% from 288 cars during the same period in 2025. Total brand sales reached only 54 units, including two remaining 500Xs in dealer inventory. Between July and September, Fiat therefore sold fewer than one 500e per day across the entire US market.

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Fiat sold only 54 vehicles in the US during Q3 2026

2025 Fiat 500e in new Tennis Ball exterior.

The decline also extends across the first nine months of the year. Fiat recorded 291 sales through September, compared with 1,237 a year earlier, a 76% drop. The 500e fell from 1,076 to 211 units, down roughly 80%, showing that the weak third quarter forms part of a much longer sales slump.

Stellantis sold 324,277 vehicles in the US from July through September, essentially matching its Q3 2025 result. Fiat’s 54 units accounted for only about 0.017% of the group’s total volume, leaving the brand with a marginal role in Stellantis’ American business. Alfa Romeo also declined sharply, but its 569 sales still exceeded Fiat’s result by more than ten times.

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The 500e remains a city-focused EV, with a 42-kWh battery and an estimated US driving range of 149 miles. Its characteristics suit everyday urban trips, but Fiat now offers American customers a much narrower passenger-car lineup than buyers can find in Europe.

Fiat’s US website also promotes the Topolino, an electric micromobility vehicle aimed at short trips. Its arrival adds another product to the local lineup, although it belongs to a different category from conventional passenger cars. The 500e therefore remains the main reference point for Fiat’s US automotive sales performance.

The contrast with the brand’s previous American peak is significant. In 2014, Fiat sold more than 46,000 vehicles in the United States, its best annual result since returning to the market in 2011. At the time, the lineup included the 500 and the larger 500L, with additional models joining later.

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Sales have therefore fallen dramatically in little more than a decade as Fiat’s US product range has contracted.

The upcoming Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback will help renew Fiat’s lineup in other markets, but their American derivatives will wear Chrysler badges. Ralph Gilles has already indicated that Stellantis will make significant design changes to distinguish the Chrysler models from their Fiat relatives rather than simply swapping badges.

Both future Chrysler models will target starting prices below $30,000, giving Stellantis new entry-level products for the US market without expanding Fiat’s conventional car lineup.