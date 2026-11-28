A new render imagines the Fiat Grizzly Fastback wearing an Abarth badge between the headlights and a larger lower air intake in the front bumper. The Scorpion brand has said it wants to step back from EVs after the disappointing performance of its latest models and return to combustion-powered cars. That context gives shape to the idea of a sportier Fiat Grizzly, a possibility that cannot be ruled out over the next few years.

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The render keeps the same roofline seen on the model shown in Paris, with the roof continuing to slope down toward the rear glass. Most of the changes focus on the front end, the wheels and the cabin trim.

Abarth-badged Fiat Grizzly Fastback render hints at a sportier future

Designer Kleber Silva created the images and borrowed several cues from the Fastback Abarth already sold in Brazil. On the European SUV coupé, he reworked those details with white stripes along the lower doors and dark wheels featuring the Scorpion logo at the center. Yellow brake calipers stand out behind the spokes. At the rear, the red taillight elements follow the black strip linking the two light clusters, sitting above the Fastback script and the silver insert in the bumper.

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Purple carries those changes into the cabin, where it appears in the seat stitching and on the steering wheel. A colored 12 o’clock marker on the wheel makes it easy to spot the centered position at a glance. The same shade returns in the digital tachometer graphic, while Abarth logos on the seats complete the design. The render focuses on these visual upgrades and leaves the technical details of any production version unresolved, from the powertrain to the suspension tuning.

In Brazil, the Scorpion brand has already reached a coupé SUV with the Fastback Abarth, the model that inspired this Grizzly Fastback render. Its 1.3-liter turbo engine produces 180 hp on gasoline and 185 hp on ethanol, working with a six-speed automatic transmission. In the Brazilian lineup, it sits alongside the smaller Pulse Abarth.

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European orders for the Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback will open on January 5, 2027. Fiat has announced gasoline, mild-hybrid and fully electric powertrains, while pointing to a starting price of about €20,000 for both models, pending final pricing. The Fastback keeps a claimed 608-liter cargo area, versus 545 liters for the standard Grizzly, despite its more steeply raked rear window and SUV coupé roofline.